Katsky Gets HIP for HBO
Looking to get serious about the sitcom business, Home Box Office has recruited a new head of its HBO Independent Productions unit.
Former Fox Broadcasting comedy chief Tracy Katsky is now SVP of HBO and head of HIP, reporting to HBO Entertainment President Carolyn Strauss.
Under Katsky, HIP will develop multi-camera comedies for HBO as well as other networks.
