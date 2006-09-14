Katie Heats Up Online

While Katie Couric's TV audience is settling down, CBS News is reporting increased traffic on its Web site to new Couric-backed online features.

On Sept. 13, NBC's Nightly News with Brian Williams finished as the most-watched network news, following by The CBS Evening New with Katie Couric.NBC averaged 8.48 million viewers while CBS posted 8.17 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

ABC's World News was in third place with 7.59 million viewers. CBS says Couric's audience is up 19% over the same night a year ago, while NBC and ABC were about flat.

Couric claimed first place in the key 25 to 54 year old demographic, notching a 2.2 rating. NBC and ABC posted 2.1 ratings in 25 to 54s.

The CBS newscast ranked no. 1 for Couric's debut week last week, but then dropped to no. 3 on Sept. 11. She reclaimed the top spot on Sept. 12.

Online, CBS says it has received more than 100,000 streams last week for CBS NEws First Look with Katie Couric, an early report on stories being considered for the evening broadcast.Couric's daily blog has received more than 4,000 emails, CBS says, and users have suggested 38,000 possible sign-offs after Couric requested on-air that viewers write in suggestions to the Web site.

On Apple's iTunes download service, Eye to Eye, web-exclusive interviews hosted by Couric ranked as the no. 11 most popular download as of Sept. 13, CBS says.

“Our slogan for CBS News and The CBS Evening News with Katie Couric is ‘See it now.Anytime.Anywhere,’” CBS News President Sean McManus said in a statement.“We’re working hard to make sure that the online and wireless audiences are served with strong, distinctive news programming.The results of the first week