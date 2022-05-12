Kathy Reynolds Named News Director at WPTV

WPTV News Director Kathy Reynods
Kathy Reynods (Image credit: WPTV)

Kathy Reynolds was named news director at WPTV, the NBC affiliate in West Palm Beach, Florida, owned by E.W. Scripps.

Reynolds had been news content director at WUSA-TV, Washington, D.C.  She is replacing Nicole Hogensen, who moved to WSYX in Columbus, Ohio, as news director.

“Kathy’s extensive experience, commitment to journalism and community, and track record of success make her the ideal leader for WPTV’s news organization,” said Bill Siegel, VP and general manager of WPTV. “We’re excited for her to lead the largest and most resourced news team in The Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, continuing WPTV’s tradition of essential journalism and impactful storytelling.” 

Before WUSA, Reynolds was a news director at WGME-TV/WPFO-TV, Portland, Maine; and WEYI-TV, Flint, Michigan. ■

Jon Lafayette
Jon Lafayette

Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.