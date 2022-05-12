Kathy Reynolds Named News Director at WPTV
By Jon Lafayette published
Reynolds had been news content director at WUSA-TV
Kathy Reynolds was named news director at WPTV, the NBC affiliate in West Palm Beach, Florida, owned by E.W. Scripps.
Reynolds had been news content director at WUSA-TV, Washington, D.C. She is replacing Nicole Hogensen, who moved to WSYX in Columbus, Ohio, as news director.
“Kathy’s extensive experience, commitment to journalism and community, and track record of success make her the ideal leader for WPTV’s news organization,” said Bill Siegel, VP and general manager of WPTV. “We’re excited for her to lead the largest and most resourced news team in The Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, continuing WPTV’s tradition of essential journalism and impactful storytelling.”
Before WUSA, Reynolds was a news director at WGME-TV/WPFO-TV, Portland, Maine; and WEYI-TV, Flint, Michigan. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.