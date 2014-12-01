Kathy Griffin to Host ‘Fashion Police’

Kathy Griffin will take over for the late Joan Rivers as host of E!’s Fashion Police when the show returns in January, the network announced Monday. Stylist Brad Goreski will also join the show as a panelist, replacing George Kotsiopoulos. Kelly Osbourne and Giuliana Rancic will return as panelists.

Fashion Police will also transition from being a weekly show to being a series of specials pegged to fashion news-heavy events, with 17 episodes planned for 2015. The first, following the Golden Globe Awards, will air Jan. 12.

Griffin told Access Hollywood in November that she was offered the Fashion Police host role following Rivers’ death, but turned it down. "I don't know if the situation is correct at this time for me or right for me at this time," she said.

Rivers died in September at the age of 81 after going into cardiac arrest during throat surgery. E! announced two weeks later that it would continue Fashion Police with the blessing of the comedian’s daughter, Melissa Rivers.