E! to Continue ‘Fashion Police’ Without Joan Rivers

Two weeks after the death of the show’s host, Joan Rivers, E! announced Friday that Fashion Police will return to the network Jan. 12, timed to the Golden Globe Awards.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Joan Rivers and, for the last two weeks, have turned our attention to honoring her memory on all of our platforms,” the network said in a statement. “We have also thought long and hard about what Joan would have wanted as it pertains to the future of Fashion Police. We decided, with [Joan Rivers’ daughter] Melissa Rivers’ blessing, that Joan would have wanted the franchise to continue.”

The network announced no further details about the show, or whether Rivers would be replaced among the panel of hosts—which also includes Giuliana Rancic, Kelly Osbourne and George Kotsiopoulos. Rancic told ABC News Thursday that the future of the show was uncertain.

“Do we want to do a Fashion Police without Joan? I don’t know,” she said.