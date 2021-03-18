Kathleen Thompson Joins Extreme Reach Payroll Solutions

ER Payroll Solutions, a division of Extreme Reach, said it hired Kathleen Thompson as head of production incentives.

Thompson most recently was VP, Sales and New Business at GreenSlate, will build a team focused on consulting and tax credit administrations.

ER Payroll Solutions provides payroll, accounting and labor relations for production casts and crews.

The production incentives team works with production teams to evaluate locations for film and television shoots and expedite the tax incentive’s process using software that aims to generate accurate payment for talent and crew and file the appropriate forms.

“Production incentives are critical to the financial health of film and TV productions,” said Tim Hale, chief talent officer, Extreme Reach. “Kathleen’s seasoned expertise and background in entertainment finance combined with her solutions-oriented, customer-focused approach, make her a tremendous asset to the team. Our clients will benefit immediately from her guidance in considering all facets of the production process and the impact on their budgets.”

Before GreenSlate, Thompson was with EP Financial Solutions, advising clients on tax credit management and meeting with state government offices to ensure compliance with program rules.

“Extreme Reach has brought together an amazing group of talented people who sincerely care about creating the best software and client experience in the industry and I couldn’t be happier to join this team,” said Thompson. “Entertainment will play a critical role in getting folks back to work and choosing the right incentive jurisdiction is often the key to a production company's completion of their finance puzzle.”