Kathleen Matthews Exiting WJLA Washington

Kathleen Matthews, currently WJLA Washington's 5 p.m. news co-anchor and host of public affairs show Capital Sunday, will be exiting the station in December after 30 years.

Matthews is joining Marriott Corp. as executive VP of global communications and public affairs for the Bethesda, Md.-based hotel chain.

Matthews will still be a frequent contributor to Capital Sunday, as well as to Metropolitan Edition specials, occasional prime time specials that have occasionally preempted weak ABC fare, something there is less of these days. Sunday public affairs show hosting runs in the family. Her husband is Chris Matthews.

A WJLA spokeswoman says the Allbritton-owned station doesn't know yet who will replace Matthews on the newscast, but points out the station has plenty of time to search for a new anchor.

Taking a page from the online world TV stations now live in, President and GM Fred Ryan says viewers will be asked for input on who should now share the anchor desk with former CNN anchor Leon Harris.