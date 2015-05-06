Katherine McNamara to Star in ABC Family’s ‘Shadowhunters’

Katherine McNamara will be the lead of the upcoming ABC Family series Shadowhunters.

McNamara, who starred in New Year’s Eve and will be appearing in Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials and ABC Family series The Fosters this summer, will play Clary Fray, the 18-year-old who discovers that she comes from a long line of human-angel hybrids, known as Shadowhunters, who hunt demons. Shadowhunters is based on the bestselling young adult fantasy book series The Mortal Instruments by Cassandra Clare.

Shadowhunters is executive produced by Ed Decter and McG, and produced by Constantin Film. Previously announced cast members include Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende and Emeraude Toubia.