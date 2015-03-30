ABC Family Acquires ‘Mortal Instruments’ Spinoff ‘Shadowhunters’

ABC Family has landed Shadowhunters, based on Cassandra Clare’s best-selling adult fantasy book series The Mortal Instruments.

The series, which was first announced at last year’s MIPCOM, is a spinoff from the 2013 film The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones. Shadowhunters follows 18-year-old Clary Fray, who finds out on her birthday that she comes from a long line of Shadowhunters – human-angel hybrids who hunt down demons.

“Shadowhunters is a big epic saga that will resonate with viewers who come to ABC Family for the Harry Potter, Hunger Games, and Twilight franchises,” said ABC Family president Tom Ascheim. “A New York Times bestseller for 122-consecutive weeks, with over 35 million copies in print worldwide, Shadowhunters is the perfect story to share with our audience.”

The series will go into production this May in Toronto. Shadowhunters is produced by Constantin Film, and Ed Decter serves as executive producer and showrunner.