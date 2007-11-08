Kate O'Brian Upped to Senior VP at ABC News

More pieces of the reorganization puzzle at ABC News have fallen into place: Kate O’Brian, the vice president in charge of NewsOne, ABC’s affiliate news service, will take over newsgathering operations at ABC News.

O’Brian, a veteran of the network who started as a desk assistant with David Brinkley, was asked by David Westin, president of ABC News, to assess the assignment desk and the division’s newsgathering resources. And it was widely expected within the news division that O’Brian would take on an integral position in that regard.

As senior VP for news, O’Brian will be responsible for the network’s newsgathering operations in New York, as well as the Washington, D.C., bureau, NewsOne, ABC News Radio and affiliate relations.

O’Brian replaces Mimi Gurbst, who will become a senior producer on World News with Charles Gibson, where she will be charged with developing feature stories for the broadcast.