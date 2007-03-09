Karsch Departing TCM

Turner Classic Movies chief Tom Karsch is departing the network after more than ten years leading the network. Karsch was named General Manager of TCM in the summer of 1995.

Karsch, a Turner veteran of 15 years, said he is leaving the company for "new challenges."

"I can’t adequately express to you my satisfaction and pride in what we have accomplished together," Karsch said in a memo to clients. " My time at Turner Classic Movies and the success we’ve created have made me think and dream bigger, for our business and for myself. I’m anxious to see what else I can do, and with TCM in such a good place and my career at the point it is, this is the time for me to do it."

In his time at the commercial-free network, it has grown to include original programming and hosted franchises, and expanded to Canada as well as video-on-demand and retail platforms.