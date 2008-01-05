Karpowicz Is B&C’s Broadcaster of the Year

Broadcasting & Cable named Paul Karpowicz as its Broadcaster of the Year. He’ll be honored March 27, when the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) holds its sixth annual marketing conference in New York.

Karpowicz is president of Meredith Broadcasting Group, which owns one radio property and 12 television stations that reach nearly 10% of television households across the country.

Karpowicz, who also serves as chairman of the TVB board, has been a tireless champion of the group’s latest -- and perhaps most critical -- initiative: ePort, an electronic delivery system for advertisers, agencies and networks. TVB’s ePort went live last month with electronic orders, and the trade group said 644 stations in 186 markets, including all of the top 100 markets, are now committed to it and coverage has reached 97.8% of the United States.

"The amazing ePort project literally could not have happened without Paul’s leadership. At every pivotal moment, he’s been willing and able to jump into this very difficult work and make a difference," TVB president Chris Rohrs said. "We are thrilled with last month’s successful launch and the growing support from television stations across the country."

The award will be presented at a TVB luncheon at the conference March 27 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center to coincide with the New York International Auto Show.

The B&C Broadcaster of the Year award has been presented at the conference luncheons since 2002.

Previous Broadcasters of the Year have been: Gannett’s Roger Ogden, Belo’s Jack Sander, Post-Newsweek’s Alan Frank, Hearst-Argyle’s David Barrett, Tribune’s Dennis FitzSimons and Fox Television’s Dennis Swanson (when he was general manager of WNBC New York).