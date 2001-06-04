Karmazin touts local ad sales strategy

Viacom President Mel Karmazin has told investors that he intends to take

cross-platform ad sales to the local level.

Karmazin, speaking a Deutsche Banc Alex Brown-sponsored

media conference in New York, said he'd be meeting with the heads of Viacom

subsidiaries Infinity Broadcasting and CBS Television Stations (Farid Suleman

and Fred Reynolds, respectively) later this week to discuss how they might

package radio, TV and outdoor in local markets where the company owns local

outlets.

On the national level, Viacom-plus has been a leading purveyor of cross-platform ad packages.

Just last week it finalized its biggest one to date with Procter & Gamble worth $300 million. It's a trend that will continue to grow dramatically, he said. Indeed, he told those attending the conference that that $300 million will look "small" in comparison to the company's total revenue from cross-platform sales for 2001.

Karmazin also said a top priority would be expanding the company's international business, which in the first quarter for 15% of its total revenue, compared to 13% for the first quarter of 2000.

- Steve McClellan