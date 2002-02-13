Karmazin to speak at TVB confab

The Television Bureau of Advertising said Mel Karmazin, president and chief

operating officer of Viacom Inc., will be a featured speaker at its 2002 Annual

Marketing Conference March 26 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New

York.

'Mel Karmazin is one of the true giants in the media world,' TVB president

Chris Rohrs said. 'He knows broadcasting inside and out. He is respected on Wall

Street as one of the business's savviest minds. He is a tireless advocate of

free, over-the-air programming. We are thrilled that he has agreed to speak at

our conference.'