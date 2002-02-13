Karmazin to speak at TVB confab
The Television Bureau of Advertising said Mel Karmazin, president and chief
operating officer of Viacom Inc., will be a featured speaker at its 2002 Annual
Marketing Conference March 26 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New
York.
'Mel Karmazin is one of the true giants in the media world,' TVB president
Chris Rohrs said. 'He knows broadcasting inside and out. He is respected on Wall
Street as one of the business's savviest minds. He is a tireless advocate of
free, over-the-air programming. We are thrilled that he has agreed to speak at
our conference.'
