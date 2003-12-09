Karmazin Eyes Expanding UPN

Viacom Inc. is studying whether to expand its UPN schedule, potentially adding a night or so to its broadcast week.

Viacom president and chief operating officer Mel Karmazin, speaking at the CSFB conference in New York Monday, said that he and CBS chairman and CEO Les Moonves will meet in January to discuss expanding the UPN schedule. Currently, UPN airs Monday-Friday 8-10 p.m. ET. The WB, the other so-called "weblet," also airs on Sundays.

"It’s difficult to make a profit contribution to the company" with such a truncated schedule, Karmazin said.

He also said that Fox has renewed its UPN affiliation for the stations Fox bought from Chris-Craft, including the New York and Los Angeles markets.