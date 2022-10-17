Karley Marotta Named Sports Director at WKOW-TV in Madison, Wisconsin

WKOW-TV in Madison, Wisconsin, named Karley Marotta as sports director.

Marotta joined WKOW as weekend sports anchor/reporter in March 2020 and will anchor the station's weeknight sportscasts at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

She succeeds Lance Veeser, who becomes anchor and reporter for the station's newscasts.

"Karley has been a crucial member of our sports team and the perfect choice to lead our sports department," said Maxwell. "We have no doubt Karley's excellent coverage and great personality will continue to keep viewers coming back every night."

WKOW notes that Marotta is the station's first female to serve as sports director.

Marotta worked at WXOW-TV in Lacrosse, Wisconsin, before joining WKOW, an Allen Media Broadcasting station.

"I'm extremely grateful and eager for this opportunity to lead the WKOW Sports department. Covering Madison these last few years has been incredible, and I'm so excited to take this next step in my career in the communities I now call home.” said Marotta. ■