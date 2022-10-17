Karley Marotta Named Sports Director at WKOW-TV in Madison, Wisconsin
Marotta joined station as weekend sports anchor/reporter in March 2020
WKOW-TV in Madison, Wisconsin, named Karley Marotta as sports director.
Marotta joined WKOW as weekend sports anchor/reporter in March 2020 and will anchor the station's weeknight sportscasts at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
She succeeds Lance Veeser, who becomes anchor and reporter for the station's newscasts.
"Karley has been a crucial member of our sports team and the perfect choice to lead our sports department," said Maxwell. "We have no doubt Karley's excellent coverage and great personality will continue to keep viewers coming back every night."
WKOW notes that Marotta is the station's first female to serve as sports director.
Marotta worked at WXOW-TV in Lacrosse, Wisconsin, before joining WKOW, an Allen Media Broadcasting station.
"I'm extremely grateful and eager for this opportunity to lead the WKOW Sports department. Covering Madison these last few years has been incredible, and I'm so excited to take this next step in my career in the communities I now call home.” said Marotta. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.