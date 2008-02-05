Karl Rove Joins Fox News Channel as a Contributor
By B&C Staff
Karl Rove, who resigned from the Bush White House under a cloud of controversy and an Office of the Special Counsel investigation into his role in the firing of the U.S. Attorney, joined Fox News Channel as a contributor, the network announced.
The former senior advisor to the president made his debut during the network's Super Tuesday coverage.
