Karl Heads to ABC News

Another of Cable News Network’s young guns in Washington is departing for ABC News. Jonathan Karl is joining ABC as senior foreign-affairs correspondent, covering the State Department and foreign affairs.

Karl had been CNN’s Capital Hill reporter and also covered the White House and Pentagon. At ABC, he is reunited with former CNN colleague Kate Snow, Good Morning America’s White House correspondent since last summer.

ABC News is also adding Laura Marquez as a general assignment reporter in Washington. She previously worked for ABC’s O&O KGO-TV in San Francisco.