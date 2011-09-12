KARK Meteorologist Departs Station After Waking Up in Crime Scene

KARK Little Rock meteorologist Brett Cummins' tenure at the station has ended. His last day was Sept. 9, according to KARK site ArkansasMatters.com.

Police are investigating the death of Cummins' colleague Dexter Williams, 24, who was found dead in a hot tub last week. Published reports said Cummins awoke in the same tub to find his friend dead, with "some type of chain wrapped around his neck" -- perhaps a dog collar.

According to the AP story, the police report quoted the homeowner as saying Cummins and Williams had been snorting an illegal narcotic before arriving at his home.

"At this time, no criminal or civil charges have been filed in this case," said KARK.