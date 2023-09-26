Karim Mawji, Lydia Daly Added To Paramount Ad Leadership Team
Execs report to president John Halley
Paramount Advertising said Karim Mawji and Lydia Daly have been added to president John Halley’s senior leadership team.
Mawji is senior VP, global client partnerships. He is based in L.A. and will be responsible for keeping clients informed and updated on Paramount’s content and capabilities. He will also work in collaboration with the international sales team.
Daly is senior VP, market & audience intelligence. She is based in New York and her team’s responsibilities are being broadened to generate audience, marketplace and cultural insights. Daly’s team will work with the sales team to develop strategic direction on category and marketplace trends, and work on brand impact studio with sales and Paramount Brand Studio.
The moves follow a reorganization of the sales force announced last year, shortly after Halley was named president.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.