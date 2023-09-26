Karim Mawji, Lydia Daly Added To Paramount Ad Leadership Team

Paramount Advertising said Karim Mawji and Lydia Daly have been added to president John Halley’s senior leadership team.

Mawji is senior VP, global client partnerships. He is based in L.A. and will be responsible for keeping clients informed and updated on Paramount’s content and capabilities. He will also work in collaboration with the international sales team.

Daly is senior VP, market & audience intelligence. She is based in New York and her team’s responsibilities are being broadened to generate audience, marketplace and cultural insights. Daly’s team will work with the sales team to develop strategic direction on category and marketplace trends, and work on brand impact studio with sales and Paramount Brand Studio.

The moves follow a reorganization of the sales force announced last year, shortly after Halley was named president.