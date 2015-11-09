Karen Youger, Jim Curtin Join Gray TV’s Local News, Sales and Management Teams

Gray Television has added Karen Youger and Jim Curtin to its local news, sales and management teams. The duo will also help Gray’s in-house national sales initiative that is launching in January.

"Gray's stations have an enviable record of success, with increasing ratings, increasing local programming, and increasing core and non-core revenue over the past year and over the past several years," said Kevin Latek, Gray’s senior VP of business affairs. "Rather than stopping to enjoy these accomplishments, however, we believe continued investments in key people and new strategies will continue to differentiate Gray's stations positively in the marketplace for viewers and clients."

Youger, who has 25 years of experience in TV operations, was hired by Gray in September as director of sales operations, tasked with improving sales and traffic systems at the station level, adding best practices throughout the station group and tracking key pricing and inventory management parameters. She started her career at WCPO in Cincinnati before joining Raycom Media in 2004 as director of hub operations and Local TV, LLC in 2008 as VP of operations.

Curtin officially joins Gray this month as research director. He previously worked at WJW Cleveland as research director and New York rep firm Katz as senior programming director.