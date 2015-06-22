Karen Mendez Tapped for WNJU News Director

Karen Mendez has been named VP of News at WNJU, the Telemundo station in DMA No. 1. Mendez joins Telemundo 47 from KXTX in Dallas-Fort Worth, where she was VP of news since June 2014. She begins in mid-July.

“Karen is an excellent newsroom leader who has helped various news teams deliver best-in-class news that Spanish-speaking communities care about, all the while instilling a culture of accountability and exceptional newsroom performance,” said Cristina Schwarz, president and general manager, WNJU. “Karen’s vast experience in working with Northeast audiences, coupled with her familiarity with Telemundo stations, makes her a perfect fit to lead the Telemundo 47 news team.”

While at KXTX, Mendez helped to oversee the launch of a half-hour local newscast at 4:30 p.m. and helped implement a new consumer investigative unit, Telemundo Responde.

Before joining KXTX/Telemundo 39, Mendez was news director at WFDC Washington, a Univision station. She started her broadcast career at Univision’s WXTV New York in 2000.

WNJU is licensed to Linden, N.J.