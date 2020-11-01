Karen Bronzo Promoted At HGTV and Food Network

Discovery said that it promoted Karen Bronzo to group senior VP, marketing, adding responsibilities for Food Network in addition to her current role as head of marketing for HGTV.

Bronzo, who had been senior VP, marketing for HGTV, reports to Jane Latman, president of HGTV and Courtney White, president of Food Network.

“We have no doubt Karen will continue to excel as she expands her responsibilities to include Food Network, another iconic lifestyle brand in Discovery’s portfolio,” said White. “She is a proven talent who elevates every brand she touches.”

Bronzo joined HGTV as VP, ad sales marketing, in 2013. Most recently she oversaw the launches of A Very Brady Renovation and Celebrity IOU as well as the reboot of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

Before HGTV, Bronzo was with LeadDog Marketing Group. Earlier she was at Oxygen Media, Turner Broadcasting International and a the ad agencies J Walter Thompson and BBDO.