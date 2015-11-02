Karen Bennett Joins Cox as Senior VP, Chief HR Officer

Cox Media Group has tapped Karen Bennett as senior VP and chief HR officer, effective Nov. 9. Bennett, who held the same roles at digital media company YP (formerly AT&T Ad Solutions), has 25 years of human resources experience at Fortune 500 companies.

“Karen will continue the amazing momentum Deborah Thomas and her team began more than five years ago, when CMG integrated our award-winning broadcast, print and digital media brands, and she will take us to the next level,” said Bill Hoffman, CMG president . “She has the background, style, and competitive juices to be a perfect fit on our executive team.”

Before joining YP in 2013, Bennett spent nearly 14 years as senior VP of human resources for Turner Broadcasting Systems.

“As an Atlanta native, I have always admired the Cox family of brands and the culture fostered with its employees,” Bennett said. “I look forward to helping the company win with its people in this changing media landscape."

Bennett will be taking over for Deborah Thomas, who revealed earlier this year that she was retiring after over 12 years with the company.

“Deborah has been a stalwart business partner to the executive and field leadership teams, as well as many others across our organization,” Hoffman said. “She also has been a tireless champion of CMG’s talent initiatives with a keen focus on ensuring we have the best and brightest people in the right jobs at the right time so we can compete in this ever-evolving media marketplace.”