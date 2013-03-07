Karen Adams Named VP and GM of WJZY, WMYT
Karen Adams has been named VP and general manager of WJZY
and WMYT, the anticipated Fox duopoly in Charlotte.
The hire becomes effective upon FCC approval of the sale of
the stations. Adams will report directly to Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox
Television Stations. Adams has most recently served as president and GM of the
WGHP Fox 8 in Greensboro, N.C., which had been a Fox-owned station from
1996-2008.
In making the announcement, Abernethy stated, "Karen
has managed one of the most successful stations in the country. I couldn't be
happier to welcome her back."
Added Adams, "This is such a unique and exciting
opportunity to run WJZY AND WMYT for Fox in Charlotte. North Carolina is
my home and I look forward to rejoining my Fox Television Station
colleagues."
FTS agreed to purchase the two stations from Capitol Broadcasting Company in January for $18 million.
