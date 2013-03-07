Karen Adams Named VP and GM of WJZY, WMYT

Karen Adams has been named VP and general manager of WJZY

and WMYT, the anticipated Fox duopoly in Charlotte.

The hire becomes effective upon FCC approval of the sale of

the stations. Adams will report directly to Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox

Television Stations. Adams has most recently served as president and GM of the

WGHP Fox 8 in Greensboro, N.C., which had been a Fox-owned station from

1996-2008.

In making the announcement, Abernethy stated, "Karen

has managed one of the most successful stations in the country. I couldn't be

happier to welcome her back."

Added Adams, "This is such a unique and exciting

opportunity to run WJZY AND WMYT for Fox in Charlotte. North Carolina is

my home and I look forward to rejoining my Fox Television Station

colleagues."

FTS agreed to purchase the two stations from Capitol Broadcasting Company in January for $18 million.