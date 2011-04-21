KARE News Director Lindner Out

Longtime KARE Minneapolis V.P./News Director Tom Lindner is departing the Gannett station.

President/General Manager John Remes told the Star-Tribune there is no firm timetable for naming a successor to Lindner, who had the job since 1996, and joined KARE in 1992. The Twin Cities represent DMA No. 15.

Lindner addressed the shakeup on his Twitter account yesterday. "Change has come my way KARE today, gone tomorrow Time to grow anew," he tweeted.

KARE has lost ground to CBS-owned WCCO in recent years.