Kaplan to Take Over MSNBC

Television-news veteran Rick Kaplan is taking over MSNBC as NBC tries a management change to revitalize the third-place cable news network.

Kaplan, most recently senior VP of ABC News, will be president of MSNBC and report to NBC News chief Neal Shapiro.

He replaces Erik Sorenson, who had been heading MSNBC since 1998. Sorenson is staying on at NBC News to work on "long-term strategic projects" with Shapiro, the network said.

Cable news is not a new arena for Kaplan. He headed CNN from 1997 to 2000.

After leaving CNN, he was a teaching fellow at Shorenstein Center of Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Kaplan took up his ABC post in June 2003 and headed hard news programming and the political unit.