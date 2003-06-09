Kaplan to run ABC's political unit

ABC and Cable News Network news vet Rick Kaplan is back, big-time.

He has been tapped by ABC to become senior vice president, and he will head up day-to-day

operations of ABC's political unit, as well as Nightline, This Week

with George Stephanopoulos and the weekend editions of World News

Tonight, World News Now and World News this Morning. He will

also oversee World News Tonight with Peter Jennings beginning in

August.

Kaplan rejoined ABC in February to oversee special programming in

anticipation of the war with Iraq.

He had exited as president of CNN in 2000 after a stormy three-year tenure,

but he built his reputation in 18 years at ABC News and almost one decade at CBS News

before that. Kaplan had been teaching at Harvard University since leaving CNN.

Kaplan will report directly to ABC News president David Westin.

The move creates a news triumvirate of sorts, with Paul Slavin heading up

worldwide newsgathering, also as senior VP, and Phyllis McGrady overseeing

Good Morning America, PrimeTime Thursday, 20/20 and

development of new projects. Each reports directly to Westin.

"Having been the producer of most of the broadcasts he is now charged with

leading, Rick Kaplan comes to this new job with the respect and admiration of

the news division," Westin said in a prepared statement.