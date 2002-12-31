Kaplan, Mendez join Buena Vista

Robert Kaplan has been named director of development for Buena Vista

Productions, executive vice president Holly Jacobs said Tuesday.

Kaplan will report to VP of development Karen Glass.

He will take pitches for first-run syndicated television programs, develop

reality programs for primetime and cable and recruit top producers, directors

and writers. He will also oversee programs in development and on the air, such

as The Wayne Brady Show.

Kaplan comes to Buena Vista from Universal Pictures, where he was a production

supervisor on the studio's first-run syndicated programming. He has been a

supervising producer at WAMI, a USA Broadcasting Inc. affiliate in Miami. He also was

a field producer for Universal's Sally Jessy Raphael and a story

coordinator for King World Productions' Inside Edition.

He received his master of arts in international relations from Boston University and his

bachelor of arts from Brandeis University, also in Boston.

And Robert Mendez has been named senior VP of business affairs for

Buena Vista Television and Buena Vista Productions, Buena Vista Television president Janice Marinelli said Tuesday. Mendez will report to Marinelli.

In his new position, Mendez will oversee all business and legal affairs for

the two sister companies, both owned by The Walt Disney Co.

Mendez comes to Buena Vista from Paramount Domestic Television, where he was

senior VP of business affairs and legal. He spent 15 years at

Paramount, starting as an associate director in 1987.

Mendez has also worked as a senior attorney with NBC.

From 1980 through 1982, he was a deputy attorney general within the criminal

division of the California attorney general's office.

Mendez received his BA from Pomona College and his law degree from the law

school at the University of California at Davis.