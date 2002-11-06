Kaplan, Lipstone upped at William Morris

Aaron Kaplan and Greg Lipstone have been named co-heads of network television

at William Morris Agency, president and co-CEO Jim Wiatt and executive vice

president and worldwide head of television Sam Haskell said Tuesday.

Kaplan and Lipstone each started their careers in the William Morris

mailrooms, Kaplan in 1991 and Lipstone in 1984. Each rose through the ranks,

becoming agents in the television division.

As a senior VP at the agency, Kaplan was responsible for staffing writers,

directors and actors for series television. He also specialized in crossing TV

writers into feature films and vice versa, and he has helped to set up several

prominent development deals at 20th Century Fox Television and

Touchstone Television.

Lipstone also was a senior VP at William Morris, as well as head of network

packing and creative development for the TV division. In this role, Lipstone

coordinated the packaging of such shows as Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,

Queer as Folk, Dog Eat Dog, TheWeakest Link and

ABC's upcoming I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here.