Kaplan, Lipstone upped at William Morris
Aaron Kaplan and Greg Lipstone have been named co-heads of network television
at William Morris Agency, president and co-CEO Jim Wiatt and executive vice
president and worldwide head of television Sam Haskell said Tuesday.
Kaplan and Lipstone each started their careers in the William Morris
mailrooms, Kaplan in 1991 and Lipstone in 1984. Each rose through the ranks,
becoming agents in the television division.
As a senior VP at the agency, Kaplan was responsible for staffing writers,
directors and actors for series television. He also specialized in crossing TV
writers into feature films and vice versa, and he has helped to set up several
prominent development deals at 20th Century Fox Television and
Touchstone Television.
Lipstone also was a senior VP at William Morris, as well as head of network
packing and creative development for the TV division. In this role, Lipstone
coordinated the packaging of such shows as Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,
Queer as Folk, Dog Eat Dog, TheWeakest Link and
ABC's upcoming I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here.
