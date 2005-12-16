Kantor Joins Warner Bros.

Susan Kantor has left Twentieth Television to become senior VP, marketing, for TelePictures, the first-run and network reality production unit at Warner Bros., according to sources.

Kantor joined Twentieth in July 2003 as senior VP of marketing and creative. She will be replaced by Matthew Rodriguez, who has been Twentieth’s VP of marketing, a press rep for the syndicator confirmed.

Prior to Twentieth, Kantor had served in senior-level marketing posts at VH1, Studios USA, Universal and Paramount.

A Telepictures spokesperson had not returned calls for comment.