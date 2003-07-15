Kantor to head creative at Twentieth

Susan Kantor has been named senior vice president of marketing and creative

at Twentieth Television, said Bob Cook, president and chief operating officer.

Kantor comes to Twentieth from VH1 in New York, where she was senior VP and creative director.

Prior to that, she was senior VP of marketing for Universal

Television Worldwide, moving up from executive VP of USA Networks Inc.

and Studios USA.

Prior to coming to Universal, Kantor spent four years as VP of

advertising and promotion for Paramount Television.