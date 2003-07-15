Kantor to head creative at Twentieth
Susan Kantor has been named senior vice president of marketing and creative
at Twentieth Television, said Bob Cook, president and chief operating officer.
Kantor comes to Twentieth from VH1 in New York, where she was senior VP and creative director.
Prior to that, she was senior VP of marketing for Universal
Television Worldwide, moving up from executive VP of USA Networks Inc.
and Studios USA.
Prior to coming to Universal, Kantor spent four years as VP of
advertising and promotion for Paramount Television.
