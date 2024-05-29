Kantar Names Nicole Gileadi Chief Strategy Officer and North America Managing Director

Kantar Media said it named Nicole Gileadi chief strategy officer and managing director, North America, a new position at the company.

Gileadi had been with Google, where whe was global product lead for cross media measurement and industry advocacy.

At Kantar, she will report to Global CEO Patrick Béhar and will lead the company’s innovation and growth strategy.

“This new role is a clear sign of our commitment to be at the forefront of innovation in measurement and our ambition to serve the content and advertising ecosystems, deepening our partnerships with broadcasters, digital platforms, advertisers and agencies, Béhar said.

“Our clients and partners are central to everything we do – Nicole is perfectly placed to take our relationships to the next level. I am hugely excited Nicole is joining our global team, both to strengthen our partnerships globally and as our ambassador in the North American market,” Béhar said.

Gileadi joined Google in 2015. . She spearheaded Google’s involvement in advertiser-led cross-media measurement initiatives including those led by ISBA (UK), the ANA (USA) and the WFA.

“This is truly a unique moment in time to be joining Kantar Media as measurement systems evolve to capture a complete view of consumer behavior, leveraging the best of panels and big data for more accurate, privacy safe, cross-media measurement,” said Gileadi. “I am most looking forward to leveraging my experience with Google, in conjunction with Kantar Media’s global leadership in audience measurement, to deliver trusted solutions that ultimately help Marketers and Agencies achieve their business objectives, both in North America and beyond.”