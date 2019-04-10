Kantar Names Cundiff as CEO for North America

Microsoft veteran Reed Cundiff has been named CEO, North America Region, of Kantar, effective May 1.

Cundiff, who had been general manager of customer and market research for Microsoft, succeeds Wayne Levings, who is returning to the U.K. and will continue as head of global clients for Kantar.

“Reed understands what it means to deliver for clients,” said Kantar CEO Eric Salama. “He is tech savvy, entrepreneurial, a clear thinker who puts an emphasis on execution and accountability and has built strong teams that have performed at a high level.”

At Microsoft, Cundiff was responsible for the digital transformation of Microsoft’s customer and consumer insights. Before joining the software company, he held posts at Gartner, Yankee Group and was a founder of Compete.

“Our industry is in the middle of a dynamic transformation, and I’m thrilled to work with the fantastic team at Kantar to build on what has already been done and to evolve and expand the way we deliver value to our clients,” Cundiff said. “I can’t wait to work with some of the brightest people in the industry, with a set of capabilities and an ability to scale like no other. Across the range of our offers, I believe we are uniquely positioned to succeed.”