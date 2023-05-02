Kantar Media Names Patrick Béhar Global CEO, Effective September

Kantar Media said it appointed Patrick Béhar as global CEO, effective September 2023.

Béhar is currently chief business officer for Comcast’s Sky Group. He succeeds Chris Allen, who has been leading the company since 2022 and will now focus on his role as CFO for Kantar Media.

“Patrick brings a unique combination of first-hand client experience in equipping media companies to grow in a cross-media age and deep global advertising expertise. His appointment will strengthen the Kantar Media leadership team,” said Adam Crozier, chairman of Kantar Media. “As we continue to drive our innovation agenda forward, I am confident he will fulfil the ambition we have for the business to cement its position, unlocking insight opportunities for our clients.”

Before Sky, Béhar led McKinsey’s European Consumer Tech and Media proactive.

“Media markets are undergoing unprecedented transformation, accelerated by new technologies and changing audience behaviors,” Béhar said. “With the widest and most rapidly expanding cross-media audience measurement footprint, Kantar Media is at the forefront of this transformation, uniquely positioned to unlock audiences and drive growth and value for clients. I’m looking forward to leading this amazingly talented team.”