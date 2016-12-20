Kantar Media Appoints Bhatia CEO, North America

Kantar Media named Manish Bhatia as CEO of its North American business.

Bhatia was previously chief revenue officer of comScore. In his new post, he will oversee Kantar’s U.S advertising intelligence services including TGI, SRDS and Kantar CMAG. Bhatia is also responsible for growing Kantar Media’s digital businesses.

“We are very excited to have Manish join us at such an important stage in the development of Kantar Media, as we seek to provide more holistic solutions for clients making the transition from traditional to digital,” said Andy Brown, global CEO and chairman of Kantar Media.

Bhatia will join the global board of Kantar Media and work with other Kantar assets in the U.S., including Kantar Millward Brown, Kantar TNS, and Kantar Worldpanel and Shopcom.

“I see this as an opportunity to use my experience across both digital and traditional media and to expand the North American business in line with the rest of Kantar Media’s successful global portfolio,” said Bhatia.