Kansas no more

Forget colorization. Think the dark side of Dorothy. Turner Classic Movies is teaming up with Capital Records to simulcast The Wizard of Oz with Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon." Urban legend has it that there are so many uncanny similarities between the 1939 film and the 1973 album that Pink Floyd was writing and recording with Dorothy in mind. Not so, the Pink Floyd brotherhood has said, but the notion remains more fun than the denial.