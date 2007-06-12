Kalinowksi Moves to WWE
World Wrestling Entertainment has named Brian Kalinowksi its new digital media guru.
Kalinowksi, formerly chief operating officer at Lycos, will join WWE as general manager of digital media.
Kalinowski will be charged with developing new online products and partnerships (or should that be "tag teams"?) and monetizing them through advertising.
