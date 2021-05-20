Kaley Cuoco Extends Deal With Warner Bros. Television

Kaley Cuoco, star of The Big Bang Theory and HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, has signed a new deal extending her relationship with Warner Bros. Television, the studio confirmed.

Under the exclusive multi-year pact, Cuoco and her Yes, Norman Productions, led by executive VP Suzanne McCormack, will continue to develop new original programming for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms, including HBO Max.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Warner Bros. has been my home away from home for as long as I can remember which makes this partnership so special on every level. I look forward to much continued success with my extended family,” Cuoco said.

The extension marks Cuoco’s third agreement with the studio.

Cuoco developed, executive produced and stars in The Flight Attendant, which has been renewed by HBO Max. She is also an executive producer of HBO Max’s animated series Harley Quinn and the voice of the title character.

With Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, she acquired the rights to Doris Day: Her Own Story, Day’s official biography. The project is in development with Cuoco as the star.

Most recently, Cuoco and Yes, Norman acquired rights to the book A Season with Mom by Katie Russell Newland, a cancer survivor and baseball fan who visits all 30 Major League ballparks in one season.