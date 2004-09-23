Trending

Kaitz Raises $1.4M for Diversity

The cable industry ponied up $1.4 million for diversity Wednesday night, the take from its annual Kaitz Foundation Dinner in New York.

That was up by more than $100,000 from last year, according to the foundation.

The money will go to three groups, the National Association of Multi-Ethnicity In Communications, Women In Cable & Telecommunications, and the Emma Bowen Foundation.