Kaitz Raises $1.4M for Diversity
The cable industry ponied up $1.4 million for diversity Wednesday night, the take from its annual Kaitz Foundation Dinner in New York.
That was up by more than $100,000 from last year, according to the foundation.
The money will go to three groups, the National Association of Multi-Ethnicity In Communications, Women In Cable & Telecommunications, and the Emma Bowen Foundation.
