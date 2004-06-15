Kaitz Honors Kaitz

In a sort of "busman's holiday" for awards, the Walter Kaitz Foundation will honor its own founder and secretary, Spencer Kaitz, at its annual dinner Sept. 22 in New York.

Kaitz, son of Walter Kaitz, has been a lifelong diversity advocate. "For his contributions to both the Foundation and diversity, no one's more deserving of this recognition than Spencer," said Glenn Britt, Chairman & CEO, Time Warner Cable, and Chair of the Board of the Kaitz Foundation, and Matthew Blank, Chairman & CEO, Showtime Networks. The pair have been named co-chairs of the dinner.

The foundation backs efforts to increase minority participation in the cable industry.

Kaitz is retiring as president and General Counsel of the California Cable & Telecommunications Association as well as from the Kaitz Foundation Board.

