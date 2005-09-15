Kaitz Fete Raises $1.5M

The 1,600 attendees at the cable industry's annual Kaitz Foundation Dinner in New York last night ponied up $1.5 million for diversity grants.

That was up 9% from $1.4 million the year before, and came from the purchase of tables and tickets to the dinner, as well as other.

The money will be distributed among the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC), Women in Cable & Telecommunications (WICT), and the Emma Bowen Foundation, which provides internships for minority students.

The industry was also asked to match its diversity dollars with a money for a new Cable Hope Fund launched Sept. 7 by the Cable Telecommunications & Information Association to aid the cable employees whose own homes and loved ones had been impacted by the storm.

It is already a third of the way there.

Hope Fund envelopes were placed at every table and Comcast's Brian Roberts (a Kaitz Dinner and Hope Fund co-chair) announced that $500,000 has been raised for the fund so far.

The FCC said yesterday that 10 cable systems in the affected areas remained out of play. Service has been restored to about half the 950,000 affected customers via 30 systems up and running.--John M. Higgins contributed to this report.