Kaitz To Fete Five at Diversity Dinner
By Joel Meyer
The Walter Kaitz Foundation announced Monday the names of four cable industry professionals and one U.S. congressman to be honored at the cable charity’s annual fundraising dinner in New York.
Adopting a new format for 2005, the foundation named four “diversity champions” cited for their efforts to encourage diversity in the cable industry:
- Glenn A. Britt, chairman & CEO, Time Warner Cable
- Mae A. Douglas, senior VP and chief people officer, Cox Communications
- James A. Hatcher, senior VP, legal and regulatory affairs, Cox Communications
- Sherryl D. Love, VP of materials management, Cox Communications
The foundation selected one “diversity advocate,” Rep. Mel L. Watt (D-N.C.). The chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, Watt will be honored “for his national leadership and unwavering commitment to diversity.”
The Walter Kaitz Foundation was established in 1983 to provide diversity within the cable industry. It was named after Walter Kaitz of the California Cable Television Association.
The Kaitz Foundation’s dinner, hosted by MSNBC anchor and NBC News Weekend Today co-host Lester Holt, will take place Sept. 14 at the Hilton New York. More information can be found on the foundation’s Web site (www.walterkaitz.org).
