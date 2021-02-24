Kaitee Daley, Flora Kelly Get Promoted at ESPN

ESPN said it promoted Kaitee Daley and Flora Kelly to VP.

Daley oversees ESPN’s social media team, while Kelly will lead a new brand strategy & content insights team.

“Kaitee’s leadership has set the gold standard for social media at ESPN and across the industry,” said Laura Gentile, senior VP of marketing and social media, ESPN. “She was an early believer in the power of social to drive consumption and audience connection. Through her vision, tenacity and leadership, she has built social media at ESPN into a powerful and innovative platform that enables ESPN and our Brand to resonate more deeply with fans.”

Daley joined ESPN in 2009 and has been a part of the network’s social media efforts for nearly a decade. She led SportsCenter’s early expansion and integration of social media and help establish ESPN’s approach to social revenue.

Kelly joined ESPN in 2011. Her insights helped launch ESPN Plus and underpinned the network’s marketing campaigns.

“For years, Flora has served as a valuable advisor for senior leaders and teams across all divisions of ESPN. In today’s disrupted and high intensity media world, leveraging insights is increasingly important to our success,” said Gentile. “With Flora’s leadership, we have a deep and rich understanding of sports fans, and in this new role, she will continue to develop key brand strategies and mine such insights. Flora has the unique ability and intelligence to guide how we best serve fans and create high quality content moving forward.”