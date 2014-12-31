KAIT Jonesboro to Launch NBC As Multicast

KAIT Jonesboro (Ark.) will launch NBC on a subchannel, the Raycom station said on its website. Airing in northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri, “NBC Region 8” will air on channel 8.2 starting January 26.

“KAIT is home to one of America's strongest ABC affiliates. Now, KAIT will add the new NBC affiliation,” said Chris Conroy, VP and general manager. “Having both the NBC and ABC affiliations gives us the unique ability to serve our viewers with more severe weather coverage, breaking news and the best local selection of entertainment television.”

KAIT grabbed nearly 97% of the revenue in DMA No. 181 last year, according to BIA/Kelsey, which reports that the market does not have either Fox or CBS affiliates.