Kaiser's Key Facts about kids, media
The Kaiser Family Foundation has launched a new four-page publication, Key
Facts, intended to brief its target audience on various topics involving
children and the media.
The first issue, released last week, is on video games and includes
references to Senate testimony on the negative impact of violent games and
studies suggesting that such games make kids more aggressive.
Look for the next Key Facts this month, with the subject either TV
violence or the Internet.
Key Facts is sent to a list of about 500 comprising members of the press,
policymakers and issue advocates.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.