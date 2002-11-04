Kaiser's Key Facts about kids, media

The Kaiser Family Foundation has launched a new four-page publication, Key

Facts, intended to brief its target audience on various topics involving

children and the media.

The first issue, released last week, is on video games and includes

references to Senate testimony on the negative impact of violent games and

studies suggesting that such games make kids more aggressive.

Look for the next Key Facts this month, with the subject either TV

violence or the Internet.

Key Facts is sent to a list of about 500 comprising members of the press,

policymakers and issue advocates.