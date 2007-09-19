Kaiser Family Foundation Plans Healthcare Candidate Webcasts

The Kaiser Family Foundation will host a series of online (live and archived) candidate-forum Webcasts on health care.

Democrat and former Sen. Jonathan Edwards (D-N.C.) will be first up Sept. 24, with the forum co-sponsored by Families USA and the Federation of American Hospitals. Asking the questions will be health reporters from ABC News, National Public Radio, The Wall Street Journal and NewsHour with Jim Lehrer, which will produce the Webcasts.

So far, in addition to Edwards, the groups have gotten commitments from Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.), Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.), Rep. Dennis Kucinich (D-Ohio), Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, former Texas Gov. Bill Richardson and Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas).

The notable exceptions in that group include Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.), former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney.