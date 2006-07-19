Kaiser Details Web/TV Food Add Tie-In

Eight out of 10 top food brand advertisers on TV also have branded Websites that market to children through games, incentives and even more commercials.

That is according to a study released by the Kaiser Family Foundation Wednesday.

The study found that half of the 77 Websites surveyed included commercials that could be viewed from the site, with one telling kids they could view the ad "over and over right now."

They also featured advergames like the Chips Ahoy Soccer Shoot-out, Pop-Tart Slalom and the M&M's Trivia Game.



Dan Jaffe, executive VP of the Association of National Advertisers, said he thought two key takeaways should be that 1)" websites for 72% of the brands surveyed included some type of nutritional information about the product;" and that "all of the websites reviewed were found to be in compliance with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA)." Jaffe, who appeared on a Kaiser panel abut the study, said Kaiser had "performed a valuable service" by seeking out "concrete data rather than rhetoric and hyperbole."

Kaiser is looking to provide information for potential government or industry policy changes. Advertisers have pledged to beef up voluntary guidelines on online food marketing. The FCC is also considering compromise DTV kids rules that deal with the issue. Separately, the Senate Commerce Committee version of a telecom reform bill currently includes amendments that would prohibit the linking of kids shows and online marketing.

It is a busy kids marketing week for Kaiser. The foundation's headquarter is playing host to a Children Now seminar July 20 in Washington on marketing to children that features a host of legislators and regulators including Senators Sam Brownback and Hillary Clinton and FCC Commissioners Michael Copps, Jonathan Adelstein and Deborah Taylor Tate.

