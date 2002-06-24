Kailbourne to join NCTA board
Erland Kailbourne, chairman and interim CEO of Adelphia Communications, is
stepping in to fill Adelphia's board seat at the National Cable and
Telecommunications Association.
John Rigas, former chairman, president and CEO of Adelphia, had held the
seat.
Adelphia informed NCTA by way of a letter to NCTA board chairman Michael
Willner, president and CEO of Insight Communications.
