KAIL Fresno Sold for $3 Million

KAIL Fresno, the MyNetworkTV station in Fresno, is being acquired by Aperio Communications. The seller is Trans-America Broadcasting Corporation, and the price is $3 million.

Gerardo Borrego is president of Trans-America.

Joshua Castro is listed as the Aperio chief on the FCC filing, according to the Fresno Bee. He's the grandson of Chester Smith, who the paper says owned several TV and radio stations in the area before his death last year.

Kalil & Co. was the broker in the deal.

Fresno-Visalia is DMA No. 54.